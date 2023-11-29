Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMV opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
