Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 474,974 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 205,135 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $24.93.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

