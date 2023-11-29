Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 474,974 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 205,135 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $24.93.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
