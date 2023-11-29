Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,257 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,121,000 after purchasing an additional 187,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

INVH opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

