iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,673 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

