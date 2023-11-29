iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,317,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,317,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $215,350. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

