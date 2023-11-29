iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

PPC stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

