iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $144,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Up 0.7 %

COTY stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

