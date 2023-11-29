iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $219,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Copart by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Copart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 486,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Copart by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,328,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,157,000 after buying an additional 542,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Copart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

