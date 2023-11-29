iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.75

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 409177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

