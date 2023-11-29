iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.75

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 409177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.