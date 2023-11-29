iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $554,291,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,663,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.