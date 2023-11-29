iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lowered by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,418. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

