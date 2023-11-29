iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.13

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $73.08, with a volume of 89145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

