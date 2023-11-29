iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $117.48

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.48 and last traded at $117.86, with a volume of 314617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.49.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

