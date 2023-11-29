Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $155.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $192.33. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

