Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Shares of JKHY opened at $155.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $192.33. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
