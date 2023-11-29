Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,441,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,632% from the previous session’s volume of 314,215 shares.The stock last traded at $44.05 and had previously closed at $43.78.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,026,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,749,000 after buying an additional 331,827 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,408,000 after buying an additional 2,263,769 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,073,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,402,000 after acquiring an additional 268,526 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,805,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 718.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,302,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,255 shares during the period.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

