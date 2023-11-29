Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 487.5% in November

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JAPSY opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

