JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Up 5.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:AMAM traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,571. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.

In other news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,401,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $12,683,620.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,714,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,867,039.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,460,049 shares of company stock valued at $28,763,117. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

