Jodie Leonard Purchases 22,500 Shares of Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) insider Jodie Leonard purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,250.00 ($13,410.60).

Pacific Smiles Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Pacific Smiles Group alerts:

Pacific Smiles Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Pacific Smiles Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

About Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Smiles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Smiles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.