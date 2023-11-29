John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 108.01% of John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF worth $29,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

