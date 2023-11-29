Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,386,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 887,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,899,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2,010.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 652,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after buying an additional 621,182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,511,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.