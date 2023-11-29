JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 30.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.52. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $547.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.69 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

