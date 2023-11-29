JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,786 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $228,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Robbins Farley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

