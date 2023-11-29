JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.05

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

LON JEGI opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £410.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,042.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.37. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 83.20 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.80 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 65.20 and a quick ratio of 20.49.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

