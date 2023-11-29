JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.05

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

LON JEGI opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £410.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,042.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.37. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 83.20 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.80 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 65.20 and a quick ratio of 20.49.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Further Reading

Dividend History for JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI)

