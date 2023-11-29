Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

