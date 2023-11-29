Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NASDAQ:XDNA) Short Interest Down 61.6% in November

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NASDAQ:XDNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XDNA opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

Institutional Trading of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 271.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 74,210 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 3,554.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter.

About Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF

The Strategic CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (XDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in DNA modification technology. XDNA was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

