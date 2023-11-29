Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,609 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 181.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.96. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

