Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,434 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

