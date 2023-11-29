Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,588,000 after acquiring an additional 491,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period.

VT opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

