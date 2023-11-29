Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 75,986 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULWFree Report) by 194.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,986 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.69% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

