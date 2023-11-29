Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 75,986 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 194.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,986 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.69% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

