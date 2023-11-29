Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,692 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

