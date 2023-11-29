Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,873 Shares of Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF by 630.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 332,429 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000.

Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $58.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

