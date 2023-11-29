Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,533 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDSF. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 159.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52,108 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 556,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

