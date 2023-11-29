Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $392,142,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

