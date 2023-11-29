Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1,161.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,078 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

