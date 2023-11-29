Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $40,078,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.