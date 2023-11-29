Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,192,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,393,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in General Electric by 1,371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 165.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,746,000 after acquiring an additional 304,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

