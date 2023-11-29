Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PSCC opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

