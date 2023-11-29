Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVOG opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $753.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

