Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,910 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.