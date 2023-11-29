Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.