KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3,332.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in KLA by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 25,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $547.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.98. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $562.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

