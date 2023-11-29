Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

