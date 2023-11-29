Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 264,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.16.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

