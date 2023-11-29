Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $130,000 in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of TCW Strategic Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

