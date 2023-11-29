Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $76,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 921,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 750,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 643,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 338,479 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 525,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 274,370 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,884,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 177,889 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

