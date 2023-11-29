Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

