Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of SunCar Technology Group stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19. SunCar Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

