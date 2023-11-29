Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
SunCar Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of SunCar Technology Group stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19. SunCar Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.81.
SunCar Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SunCar Technology Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.