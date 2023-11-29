Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

