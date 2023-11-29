Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.91.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
