Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93,668 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 187,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,709,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

